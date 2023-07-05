Suede adds three Electric Brixton shows to 2023 ‘Autofiction’ Tour

Suede fans are in for a treat as the band announces the addition of three UK headline shows to their highly anticipated 2023 Autofiction tour. Due to the cancellation of their scheduled performances at O2 Academy Brixton on 15th and 16th December, Suede will now be rocking the stage at Electric Brixton on 15th, 16th and 17th December.

Fans who had previously booked tickets for the canceled O2 Academy Brixton shows will receive full automatic refunds. In an effort to minimize disappointment for those who had made travel and accommodation arrangements, the band has ensured that alternative dates are available at Electric Brixton.

Tickets for the newly announced Electric Brixton shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday 14th July at 9am BST. Pre-sale access will be available from Thursday 13th July at 9am BST.

The December gigs are in high demand following the success of Suede’s ninth studio album, ‘Autofiction’, and their completely sold-out March 2023 headline tour. ‘Autofiction’ debuted at an impressive #2 on the UK Albums Chart, marking Suede’s highest-charting album since 1999’s Head Music. The album has received widespread critical acclaim and excitement from fans.

During the first leg of the Autofiction tour on March 29th, 2023, Suede surprised their Manchester audience with a special set commemorating 30 years since the release of their self-titled debut album. The rare setlist included iconic tracks from the debut album era, along with other beloved classics and songs from Autofiction.

To celebrate the anniversary of their groundbreaking debut, Suede unveiled a new project called ‘Suede30’. This project serves as a reminder of how the band’s debut album shaped British music and garnered critical and commercial success. Special limited edition 30th-anniversary releases, featuring newly mixed and mastered versions of their classic self-titled debut album, are set to be released from 7th July 2023. Pre-orders are available on their website.

Currently in the midst of a summer festival run, Suede has been thrilling audiences at various festivals, including Vida Festival and Musica En Grande in Spain, Visor Fest and Ciclo De Las 1001 Músicas, Smukfest in Denmark, and Flow Festival in Finland.

The full list of dates is:

December 2023

9th Winter Gardens, Eastbourne

10th Engine Shed, Lincoln

11th Guildhall, Portsmouth

13th The Halls, Wolverhampton

15th Electric Brixton, London

16th Electric Brixton, London

17th Electric Brixton, London

For full tour dates and ticket information, visit their official website at www.suede.co.uk.