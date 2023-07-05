WHAM! drops new remix of iconic hit ‘Club Tropicana’ to celebrate 40th anniversary

WHAM!, the legendary pop duo, is inviting fans back into their musical wonderland with a fresh twist on their beloved 1983 single, ‘Club Tropicana.’ The highly anticipated remix, titled ‘Club Tropicana (The Balearic Breeze Remix),’ is now available worldwide, courtesy of Ministry of Sound.

This exhilarating remix is a collaboration between renowned British DJ, producer, and artist Sigala, and the exceptionally talented multi-instrumentalist and producer, Manovski. Released as part of WHAM!’s 40th anniversary celebrations, the remix coincides with the premiere of “WHAM! The Documentary” on streaming giant Netflix.

The Balearic Breeze Remix breathes new life into one of the definitive summer pop anthems, transporting it straight into 2023 for a new generation of music lovers, festival-goers, and party enthusiasts to revel in.

While retaining the magic of the original, the Balearic Breeze Remix injects pure dopamine, tailor-made for dancefloors, club nights, blissful sunsets, epic road trips with loved ones, and fueled by an electrifying, euphoric melody that remains consistent throughout. ‘Club Tropicana’ continues to be one of the most unforgettable pop songs of all time, captivating audiences since its release in July 1983. Its carefree, flamboyant spirit has endeared it to fans across the globe.

Formed in 1981, WHAM! was the brainchild of lifelong friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, who met in secondary school in the quaint town of Bushey. The duo went on to become one of the most successful pop acts of the 1980s, selling over thirty million records worldwide. Today, their treasure trove of musical gems continues to inspire a new generation of fans.

Experience the magic of WHAM!’s ‘Club Tropicana (The Balearic Breeze Remix)’ and join the celebration of their 40th anniversary. The remix is now available on all major streaming platforms.

‘WHAM! The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven’ is also released on 7th July and is available to pre-order now http://wham.lnk.to/TheSingles