The Africa Centre presents ‘FUJI: A Opera’ – a multi-dimensional exhibition celebrating Nigeria’s iconic music genre

From 18th to 28th August 2023, The Africa Centre in London will host a captivating exhibition titled ‘FUJI: A Opera’, paying homage to the fuji music genre—one of Nigeria’s most significant musical contributions. Without fuji, the world-renowned Afrobeats artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid, who currently sell out stadiums across the globe, would not have emerged.

‘FUJI: A Opera’ promises a multi-dimensional experience with never-before-seen archive footage, artifacts, and immersive installations, narrating the remarkable story of fuji music from its belligerent past to its founding moments and its rich subculture spanning from the early 1960s to the present day.

Visitors will be transported back in time through mesmerizing archival footage of past performances, audio installations, and an awe-inspiring collection of memorabilia, unveiling the 60-year history of fuji music. The journey begins with a soundscape tribute to Ajiwere, the folk music for Islamic worshippers during Ramadan—the roots from which fuji music grew on Lagos Island.

The exhibition will showcase rare instruments used in the early days of fuji music, donated by iconic fuji artists, including Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, who played a pivotal role in elevating the genre to new heights from the 1980s to the present.

‘FUJI: A Opera’ captures the vibrant energy of fuji music through a listening gallery featuring archive recordings, a photography wall displaying iconic album covers and live performances, as well as a curated collection of fashion pieces worn by fuji artists throughout history.

Founder of ‘FUJI: A Opera’, Bobo Omotayo, said: “Now feels like the perfect time to celebrate the phenomenal influence of fuji music, how it began and its lasting impact. Without fuji there would be no Afrobeats. Artists such as King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall have given so much to music – it’s time we celebrate their legacy. With London’s huge Nigerian community and close links with Lagos, I’m proud to be bringing ‘FUJI: A Opera’ to the Africa Centre this summer.”

Initially showcased in Nigeria in 2020, the longest-ever exhibition of the fuji subculture in modern times, ‘FUJI: A Opera’ is now making its international debut at The Africa Centre in the UK. The Africa Centre, a beacon of African heritage and culture since its establishment in 1964, is the perfect venue for this immersive celebration.

Amidst the global success of Nigerian artists like Rema, Asake, Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, who continue to make waves in the UK music scene, the timing of ‘FUJI: A Opera’ is perfect. It invites music enthusiasts to reflect on Nigeria’s musical origins, witness its evolution, and appreciate the significant international impact it has made on the music industry today.

Tickets for ‘FUJI: A Opera’ are on sale now from www.fujiopera.com.