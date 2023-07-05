Experience ‘Twilight In Concert’ at Eventim Apollo, London this October

Get ready for a mesmerizing evening as Senbla and GEA Live, in association with Lionsgate, present ‘Twilight In Concert’. This epic live cinematic experience will transport audiences deep into the heart of the extraordinary Twilight story, fifteen years after the film’s original release.

Mark your calendars for 29th October 2023 for a night you won’t forget at the iconic Eventim Apollo. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the beloved ‘Twilight’ franchise or a music enthusiast seeking a unique experience, this event is for you.

‘Twilight In Concert’ offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to relive the magic that started it all. An exceptional 12-piece ensemble of talented rock and orchestral musicians will grace the stage, performing the beloved film score in perfect synchronization with the original movie. Witness the entire film unfold on a massive cinema screen, while the enchanting music fills the air.

Prepare to be captivated by the mystical atmosphere created by over a thousand twinkling candles illuminating the grand stage. As the candles flicker, a sense of romance and wonder will surround you, immersing you in the world of Twilight like never before.

Tickets for ‘Twilight in Concert’ will be available for purchase starting at 10am on 7th July 2023, exclusively at ticketmaster.co.uk. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event and immerse yourself in the timeless story of Twilight. It’s an experience that will stay with you forever.