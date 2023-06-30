‘Dune: Part Two’: watch the epic new trailer

A new trailer has debuted for ‘Dune: Part Two’, giving fans an even better look at the action-packed sci-fi sequel.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Lea Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem. The film continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller ‘Dune’.

‘Dune: Part Two’ will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

‘Dune: Part Two’ was filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. The film is slated for a 3rd November 2023 worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.