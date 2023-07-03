Snakefarm Signs Nashville Duo BOWEN*YOUNG

Snakefarm, a division of Spinefarm Music Group, has announced the signing of the talented Nashville-based duo BOWEN*YOUNG.

Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young, a husband and wife duo, are both accomplished musicians in their own right. Together, they create haunting and ethereal songs that blend elements of various genres into a unique style they describe as “cinematic Americana.”

Dante Bonutto, from Snakefarm, expressed his excitement about the signing, stating, “The longer I work in the industry, the more I am drawn towards one single aspect in music, and that’s the emotional connection. With Bowen * Young, that element is stitched into the very fabric of what they do. Their songs and performances leave absolutely no doubt that Clare and Brandon are true soulmates, making the music both uplifting and deeply engaging, with a near spiritual quality. It’s a pleasure to welcome them both to Snakefarm.”

Bowen, originally from rural Australia, moved to Music City in 2012 to portray Scarlett O’Connor in the popular TV show ‘Nashville’. During her time in the city, she gained respect from Nashville’s musical leaders and found mentors in legendary Grammy Award-winning producers/songwriters T-Bone Burnett and Buddy Miller.

Young, hailing from Connecticut, discovered his passion for singing at the age of five under the guidance of his mother. He later moved to Nashville, teaching himself to play guitar while working as a courier during the day and pouring his heart into songwriting at night.

While their debut album is scheduled for release later this year, fans can get a sneak peek with the upcoming single ‘Water To Wine,’ co-written by Clare Bowen, Brandon Robert Young, and Sean McConnell, set to be released on Friday 7th July 7th. Listen to a teaser of ‘Water To Wine’.

To catch BOWEN*YOUNG live, UK audiences are in for a treat with two performances this month. They will join Billy Joel and Daryl Hall at the BST Hyde Park festival on Friday 7th July, followed by their own UK headline show at Omeara in London on Monday 10th July.

Tickets for the show at Omeara are on sale now.