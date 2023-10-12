Watch: Bowen*Young unveil the very personal video to ‘Water to Wine’

BOWEN * YOUNG, the talented husband-and-wife duo hailing from Nashville, released the captivating music video for their current single, ‘Water To Wine.’ The track is a sneak peek from their eagerly anticipated debut album, set to hit the music scene early in 2024 under the prestigious Snakefarm / PIAS label.

This dynamic duo brings a unique musical fusion to the table. Clare and Brandon, both accomplished musicians in their own right, merge their talents to craft haunting and ethereal melodies, defining their signature style as “Cinematic Americana.”

Fans got a taste of their upcoming album during their July tour in the UK. They graced the stage at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival and headlined their first London show at Omeara. The ‘Water To Wine’ video offers an exclusive peek behind the curtain, combining on-stage magic and off-stage camaraderie from these two shows. It’s a backstage pass granting fans insight into their chemistry and exceptional talent.

The excitement doesn’t stop here – BOWEN * YOUNG will be unveiling more of their mesmerizing material in the upcoming ‘Nashville Reunion’ shows. Clare will be one of the four primary artists, and Brandon will be featured in the band. Fans attending these shows can snag exclusive pre-order cards for the new BOWEN * YOUNG album at the merchandising desk, with a chance to score a free download of their hit single, ‘Water To Wine.’

Clare Bowen’s musical journey began in rural Australia before she made her mark in Music City. In 2012, she earned respect from Nashville’s musical elite by portraying Scarlett O’Connor in the hit TV show Nashville. Along the way, she found mentorship in the legendary Grammy Award-winning producers/songwriters, T-Bone Burnett, and Buddy Miller.

Meanwhile, Brandon Robert Young, originally from Connecticut, discovered his passion for music at the tender age of five under his mother’s guidance. He made his way to Nashville, where he honed his guitar skills, juggling his days as a courier with nights spent filling composition books with heartfelt songs.

Don’t miss out on the mesmerizing journey of BOWEN * YOUNG. Follow their musical odyssey and get ready to be enchanted by their Cinematic Americana vibes.