Sunny Sweeney to embark on UK and Ireland tour in November

Sunny Sweeney is plotting a return to the UK following her successful shows at The Long Road and Millport Festivals last year. She will hit our shores in November for an extensive UK and Ireland tour starting at The Cluny in Newcastle on 9th November 2023.

The tour will support Sweeney’s new album ‘Married Alone’, which was released to huge critical acclaim last year. Produced by Paul Cauthen and The Texas Gentlemen’s Beau Bedford, ‘Married Alone’ navigates heartbreak, starting over, and all the steps in between, and confirms Sweeney’s place in the pantheon of great country/Americana songwriters.

Guests on the album include Cauthen and country legend Vince Gill on the emotional title track.

The full dates for the tour are:

November 9       The Cluny, Newcastle

November 10     Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek

November 12     The Bodega, Nottingham

November 13     Kitchen Garden Cafe, Birmingham

November 14     Retro, Manchester

November 15     Gloucester Guildhall, Gloucester

November 17     Acapela studio, Cardiff

November 19     Oslo, London

November 20     The Bullingdon, Oxford

November 21     The 1865, Southampton

November 23     The Workmans Cellar, Dublin

November 24     Nashville Nights at The Copper Tap, Omagh

November 26     Limelight, Belfast

November 28     Broadcast, Glasgow

Tickets are available at sunnysweeney.com/tour

