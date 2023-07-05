Sunny Sweeney to embark on UK and Ireland tour in November

Sunny Sweeney is plotting a return to the UK following her successful shows at The Long Road and Millport Festivals last year. She will hit our shores in November for an extensive UK and Ireland tour starting at The Cluny in Newcastle on 9th November 2023.
The tour will support Sweeney’s new album ‘Married Alone’, which was released to huge critical acclaim last year. Produced by Paul Cauthen and The Texas Gentlemen’s Beau Bedford, ‘Married Alone’ navigates heartbreak, starting over, and all the steps in between, and confirms Sweeney’s place in the pantheon of great country/Americana songwriters.
Guests on the album include Cauthen and country legend Vince Gill on the emotional title track.
The full dates for the tour are:
November 9 The Cluny, Newcastle
November 10 Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek
November 12 The Bodega, Nottingham
November 13 Kitchen Garden Cafe, Birmingham
November 14 Retro, Manchester
November 15 Gloucester Guildhall, Gloucester
November 17 Acapela studio, Cardiff
November 19 Oslo, London
November 20 The Bullingdon, Oxford
November 21 The 1865, Southampton
November 23 The Workmans Cellar, Dublin
November 24 Nashville Nights at The Copper Tap, Omagh
November 26 Limelight, Belfast
November 28 Broadcast, Glasgow
Tickets are available at sunnysweeney.com/tour