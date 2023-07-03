Where has all the humour gone in Country music?

As we were talking to Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh of sister-duo Tigirlily about their new EP ‘Blonde’ and how songs like the title track and ‘Shoot Tequila’ are their attempts to inject a little brevity into Country music it occurred to us that mainstream chart-facing Country music has become a little navel-gazey in recent years and it got us to thinking about the relationship that there has always been between comedy and Country music.

Country music, renowned for its heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies, also boasts a rich tradition of incorporating comedy and humor into its songs. The genre’s ability to combine relatable storytelling with lightheartedness has entertained audiences for decades. This report explores the role of comedy and humor in country music, highlighting its significance, notable artists, and the impact it has on listeners.

The origins of country music can be traced back to the traditional folk songs sung by rural communities. These songs often contained humorous anecdotes, offering a break from the toils of everyday life. In the early 20th century, country music began to adopt comedic elements from vaudeville and minstrel shows. Artists like Jimmie Rodgers and Uncle Dave Macon incorporated witty storytelling and slapstick humour into their performances, further cementing humour’s place in country music. Perhaps the most comedically impactful piece of culture that is synonymous with Country music was the TV show, ‘Hee Haw’. The show ran for 655 episodes between 1969 and 1993 and was hosted by Country music artists Buck Owens and Roy Clark. An absolute industry behemoth, ‘Hee Haw’ wasn’t just popular in the south either, having a strong following in cities like New York, LA and Chicago. It is often used as a reference to the ‘halcyon’ days of Country music by traditionalists eager to see a return to simpler times and less genre-blurring Country music.

Another legendary performer whose name became associated with quality comedy and quality Country music was Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon, but you might know her better by her stage name, Minnie Pearl. She entertained music and comedy fans alike over her 50 period of appearing at the Grand Ole Opry and on ‘Hee Haw’ too. Pearl’s comedy was gentle satire of rural Southern culture, often called “hillbilly” culture. She lived in the fictional town of Grinders Switch. Pearl always dressed in frilly “down home” dresses and wore a hat with a price tag hanging from it, displaying the $1.98 price. Her signature greeting to her audience was an elongated “Howdy! I’m just so proud to be here!” delivered in a hearty holler. After she became an established star, her greeting became a call-and-response with audiences everywhere. Pearl’s often self-deprecating humor involved her unsuccessful attempts to attract “a feller’s” attention and, in later years, her age. She also spun stories involving her comical “ne’er-do-well” relatives, notably “Uncle Nabob”, his wife “Aunt Ambrosia”, “Lucifer Hucklehead”, “Miss Lizzie Tinkum”, “Doc Payne”, and, of course, her “Brother”, who was simultaneously both slow-witted and wise.

It isn’t just comedic performers who were entwined with Country music, many Country songs utilise satire and social commentary to poke fun at various aspects of society. Artists like Brad Paisley and Roger Miller have skilfully woven humour into their lyrics, addressing topics such as politics, relationships, and everyday life. Country music often employs clever wordplay and double entendre to create comedic moments. This technique adds depth to the lyrics, allowing listeners to appreciate both the humor and the underlying meaning. Artists like Kacey Musgraves and Blake Shelton (‘Some Beach’) excel in using wordplay to evoke laughter whilst the narrative structure of country music lends itself naturally to comedic storytelling. Artists like Ray Stevens and Cledus T. Judd are known for their humorous story songs, which captivate audiences with their witty tales and amusing characters.

Known for his whimsical style and clever wordplay, Roger Miller produced hits like ‘King of the Road’ and ‘Dang Me.’ His songs combined humor with catchy melodies, earning him widespread acclaim. Brad Paisley has showcased his comedic prowess in songs like ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song), ‘Online’ and ‘Alcohol’. Even songs like ‘Working on a Tan’ have a light-hearted element to them that seems to be missing from mainstream Country music right now. His ability to blend humour with relatable themes has made him a favourite among country music fans.

Big and Rich were a breath of fresh air back in the early part of the century after they released their debut, ‘Horse of a Different Colour’ album containing songs like ‘Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) whilst even the King of Country music, George Strait has dabbled with a little comedy at times in songs like ‘All My Exes Live in Texas.’ In recent times, Dierks Bentley’s side band, The Hot Country Knights have become the watchword for outright comedy in Country music. They recently roped Lainey Wilson into adopting the mantle of Darla McFarland on the very funny ‘Herassment’ whilst ‘When it Rains it Pours’ from Luke Combs also had more than its fair share of comedic intent. Ashley McBryde’s terrific ‘Lindeville’ album contained some real throwback moments to shows like ‘Hee Haw’ as it parodied and lovingly highlighted some of the lifestyles and attitudes of people from the south, particularly on songs like ‘Brenda, Put Your Bra On.’ Radio personality Bobby Bones also tries to inject some comedy onto the airwaves with his daily radio show, live shows and parody band Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots.

The recent passing of Leslie Jordan united Nashville in a way that is not often seen. This talented actor and comedian, still best known to us as the incorrigible Beverley Leslie from Will and Grace, made his Opry debut in May 2021 backed up the considerable talents of Vince Gill, TJ Osborne and Charlie Worsham, singing hymns and telling stories. The tribute show that was held after his death featured performances from artists as diverse as Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll and Eddie Vedder.

The inclusion of comedy and humour in country music has several effects on listeners: Humorous country songs provide listeners with a sense of relief, allowing them to temporarily escape from the pressures of life and enjoy a lighthearted experience. Country music’s humorous elements often address universal experiences, allowing listeners to relate to the lyrics and find comfort in shared laughter. It’s also fair to say that Comedy adds an entertaining element to country music performances, making concerts and live shows more enjoyable for fans.

As Country music has grown and changed in this turbulent century, the genre boundaries have come down and the industry is becoming a little more inclusive, which can only be a good thing. However, the flip side of that is that ‘hillbilly’ humour is often seen as something ‘redneck’ and backward now, old fashioned at best. Newer artists like Jelly Roll, HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman have brought a Rock-leaning sensibility to the chart-facing part of Country music that has meant the genre is a little more serious and introspective than it has been for a while right now. Texan artists like Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Drake Milligan and Randall King are still keeping some of the comedic flourishes and tongue-in-cheek elements of the genre alive, which is important, as the major labels on Music Row chase a more serious and cross-genre sound that doesn’t really lean itself to parody or self-deprecation like a lot of Country music has done in the past. Look at the songs making it to the top of the charts in the last 6 to 9 months: Zach Bryan, ‘Something in the Orange’, Morgan Wallen, ‘You Proof, ‘Last Night’, Jelly Roll ‘Son of a Sinner’, Jordan Davis ‘What My World Spins Around’, Nate Smith ‘Whiskey on You’ and Kane Brown ‘Thank God’ – all very serious and very intense songs. Morgan Wallen’s rise to prominence in Country has coincided with a more serious-leaning turn in the genre towards angst that doesn’t lend itself towards light-heartedness or frivolity.

Comedy and humor have long been integral to the fabric of country music. From the genre’s folk roots to the present day, artists have used wit, satire, and clever wordplay to entertain audiences and create memorable songs. By blending laughter and melody, country music continues to uplift listeners, providing moments of joy. Let’s hope artists continue to blend the two disciplines together in the years to come and that the societal move towards moving away from using comedy for fear of offence, something that is also happening in media like cinema and television, doesn’t strangle the use of comedy in Country music for good.