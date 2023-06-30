Kameron Marlowe & Erin Kirby release classic Country sounding duet ‘I Can Lie (The Truth Is)’

Kameron Marlowe and Erin Kirby release a duet version of the very Bluesy, retro-sounding ‘I Can Lie (The Truth Is)’ today. Kameron’s socials were flooded with comments of Erin’s username after fans discovered a video of Erin dueting the original version of the song on TikTok. The original video has over 848K views and 123K likes. Kameron was blown away by her stellar vocals and ended up surprising her in the studio to record a duet version of the song.

Credit: Marbaloo PR

You can watch the video of the surprise HERE. The two are even set to debut the song live at the Opry this week too.

Erin, a contestant on season 18 of American Idol, recently dropped her debut country single “Boys These Days” earlier this summer which has racked up over 83K streams in just a few short weeks since its release. She also has over 5.3 million likes and 164K followers on the platform. You can watch a video of ‘Boys These Days’ below: