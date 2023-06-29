Twinnie releases ‘Bad Man’ and announces her ‘Blue Hour’ EP for later in the year

British country-pop sensation Twinnie has embarked on a life-changing journey by relocating to Nashville, the heart of the creative Country music community. Her decision has already proven fruitful, with two captivating performances at the recent CMA Fest and Bonnaroo earlier this month, stealing the show.

Continuing her upward trajectory, Twinnie now shares her latest single, ‘Bad Man,’ giving fans a taste of what’s to come on her forthcoming EP, ‘Blue Hour,’ set to release later this year. ‘Bad Man’ serves as Twinnie’s first official release since moving to Music City, solidifying her promising career.

Contrasting with her signature upbeat crossover anthems, ‘Bad Man’ showcases a different facet of Twinnie’s artistry. Embracing a slow-burning, high-drama ballad style, the track highlights Twinnie’s remarkable vocal prowess, evoking a captivating and emotional quality. The relatable storyline delves into the journey of learning to trust again after being hurt by someone previously believed in. ‘Bad Man’ effortlessly blends timeless country instrumentation, featuring sorrowful slide guitar and sweeping strings, underscoring Twinnie as an authentic voice within her newfound hometown.

Reflecting on the song’s inspiration, Twinnie shares, “This song is about trusting the process when beginning a new relationship after being hurt by somebody previously and hoping that it doesn’t turn out the same.”

Produced by Twinnie and her regular collaborator Barnabas Shaw (Meghan McKenna), ‘Bad Man’ was co-written with Jessica Farren (Renee Blair), solo artist Kyndal Inskeep, and John The Dropout (Danny G). Both ‘Bad Man’ and Twinnie’s recent release, ‘The Way I Loved You,’ will be featured on her upcoming EP, ‘Blue Hour.’

Twinnie effortlessly straddles two worlds, embodying the spirit of a wanderer with a gypsy heart and the soul of a storyteller. Throughout her musical journey, she delivers vibrant lyrics and effervescent melodies, creating a refuge for those on the fringe. Unpretentious and unapologetic, Twinnie’s multifaceted performances celebrate and respect individuals from all walks of life, making her a fresh and inclusive voice for the outliers.

Twinnie is a British country-pop artist who has captured audiences with her vibrant lyrics and captivating melodies. Her relocation to Nashville has further fueled her rising status, and her new single, ‘Bad Man,’ provides a glimpse into her evolving musical journey. Stay tuned for the release of her upcoming EP, ‘Blue Hour,’ later this year and experience the authentic voice of Twinnie, who welcomes and celebrates individuals from all backgrounds. For more information about Twinnie and her music, visit her website here