Walter Presents: ‘Spiral of Lies’ coming to Channel 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing French crime drama ‘Spiral of Lies’ to Channel 4 this month.

The series, created by Bénédicte Charles, stars Camille Lou, Thierry Neuvic and Marilyn Lima.

When a young woman’s body is discovered on the Basque Coast, the police suspect it was a crime of passion. However, Parisian lawyer Audrey believes that the murder is the work of the prolific serial killer, Itsas, who attacked her sixteen years ago. Throughout the investigation into her own attempted murder, Audrey lied to the police to cover up what really happened that night. The spiral of lies she told to cover up a teenage mistake has tragic consequences.

But Audrey is convinced that she can use her past experiences to help solve the current case. Compelled by her own trauma, Audrey returns to Biarritz and becomes the victim’s family lawyer. However, not everyone is thrilled at the news of Audrey’s return which puts her life and reputation on the line. Will Audrey help the police uncover the truth about the murder before it’s too late?

Walter Presents: ‘Spiral of Lies’ will launch on Channel 4 on 25th June 2023 at midnight. It will be available on C4 Streaming as a full boxset from 23rd June 2023.