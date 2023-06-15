‘SteamWorld Build’ gameplay trailer released ahead of 2023 release

‘SteamWorld Build’ is coming later this year and Thunderful and internal development studio The Station have released a new gameplay trailer.

Due for release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2023, ‘SteamWorld Build’ takes a well known genre and gives it a unique twist, delivering a multi-level city-building experience that tasks you with constructing a thriving town above ground, while mining resources and dealing with monsters below.

Credit: Thunderful / The Station

As the architect of a SteamWorld mining town, break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin’-tootin’ entertainment. Venture into the abandoned mine sitting under your town, rumoured to be filled with ancient tech that holds the key to escaping impending doom. Using the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried below, expand your town, stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet!

‘SteamWorld Build’ has been developed on PC and console simultaneously, ensuring that the game’s design, UX and UI all work just as well with a controller in hand, as they do with mouse and keyboard. The game features a user-friendly interface and mechanics designed to cater to both experienced players and newcomers to the city builder genre, further refined by three difficulty levels to choose from.

“The response to SteamWorld Build from our fans and critics has been fantastic so far,” said SteamWorld Universe and Franchise Director, Brjánn Sigurgeirsson. “It’s a pleasure to give fans another look at the game and we’ll be sharing more via our community-focused SteamWorld Telegraph show, which recently kicked back into gear”.

“The love that’s been shown for SteamWorld Build has been wonderful to see and only fuels our desire to deliver a game that meets the high standards of this award-winning franchise,” said Adam Vassee, producer at The Station. “The response so far suggests we’ve really hit on something with our Anno meets Dungeon Keeper style gameplay, but I can assure you we will keep working hard to make the best SteamWorld game possible!”

‘SteamWorld Build’ will release on PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2023.