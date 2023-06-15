‘Celebrity MasterChef’: the line-up for this summer’s series is unveiled

Ahead of its return to BBC One this summer, ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ has unveiled its line-up.

The celebrities taking part this series are Actor, Amy Walsh; Rapper and Philanthropist, Apl.de.Ap; Drag Artist,Cheryl Hole; Broadcaster and Reality Star, Dani Dyer; TV Presenter and Entertainer, Dave Benson Phillips; Professional Dancer, Dianne Buswell; Actor, Singer and Songwriter, Jamelia; Actor, James Buckley; Musician, Locksmith; Reality Star, Luca Bish; Comedian and Actor, Marcus Brigstocke; Musician, Max George; TV Personality, Mica Ven; Actor, Michael Praed; Radio Broadcaster, Remi Burgz; TV and Radio Personality, Richie Anderson; Singer and Former Glamour Model, Sam Fox; Comedian, Shazia Mirza; Award-winning Comedian and Broadcaster, Terry Christian and Opera Singer and Broadcaster, Wynne Evans.

Credit: BBC

The series, produced by Shine TV, will see John Torode and Greg Wallace put the 20 celebs through six weeks of challenges before crowning one of them the winner.

Following on from a hugely successful ‘MasterChef’ series earlier this month, ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ features four heat weeks concentrating on testing the celebrities’ abilities and whittling them down until only the very best go through to the final stages.

The first, 60-minute episode of each heat week sees five new faces tackle the infamous Under The Cloche challenge, before being thrown straight in at the deep end to create their two course dinner party dishes.

Then, an array of cookery challenges will stretch the celebrities’ culinary ability to their limits as they head through the competition. Returning challenges include Dinner Party Dish, Nostalgia Dish and a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge also awaits the 2023 competitors.

The eight celebrity cooks who successfully cook their way through the heats then face the nerve-racking and exhilarating challenges presented to them during the Semi and Final Week stages, from Chef’s Table to Showstoppers and the brand-new challenge, Hunter Gather Cook.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “This series is a total treat for ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: “It’s 2023 and ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous winners Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.