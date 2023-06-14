New comedy series ‘Count Abdulla’ coming to ITVX this week

Need a new comedy series in your life this summer? ITVX has you covered with the launch of ‘Count Abdulla’ on Thursday.

Launching at 9am on Thursday (15th June) with all six episodes, the series follows Abdulla Khan (Arian Nik, ‘The Bay’) – a mid-twenties British Muslim doctor stuck in an identity crisis, caught between his religious mother (Nina Wadia, ‘EastEnders’) and his secular, hedonistic friends.

But when Abdulla is bitten by a vampire called Kathy (Jaime Winstone, ‘Four Lives’) he suddenly becomes the outsider’s outsider.

This new 6×30 comedy series is written by Kaamil Shah and directed by Asim Abbasi (‘Churails’). ‘Count Abdulla’ is a Fudge Park production, produced by Hussain Casey Ahmed (‘Afterlife’), with executive producer Phil Gilbert (‘White Gold’).

Watch the new trailer for the series at the top of this article.

‘Count Abdulla’ launches Thursday 15th June 2023 on ITVX.