Max George and Kevin Clifton among the celebs taking part in ITV’s ‘The Games’

ITV have revealed the twelve celebrities taking part in upcoming live series ‘The Games’.

TV presenter Olivia Attwood, influencer and model Phoenix Brown, ex-‘Strictly’ pro and leading man Kevin Clifton, pop star Max George, songwriter Chelcee Grimes, ‘Harry Potter’ actor Josh Herdman, author, model and autism ambassador Christine McGuiness, ‘Coronation Street’ actor Colson Smith, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, musician and TV star Wes Nelson, ‘Emmerdale’ actor Rebecca Sarker and actor Ryan Thomas, will go head-to-head in a range of sporting challenges for the new series.

Hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, ‘The Games’ will also see former professional footballer and presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome. Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events from the 100-meter sprint to diving, racking up points on the medals table.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities’ preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches. Following their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition, as they aim to reach their peak physical condition.

As the leader board takes shape with each night, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion will be crowned.

The Games is commissioned for ITV by Nicola Lloyd, Commissioning Editor, and Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment.