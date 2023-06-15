Ash to release new album ‘Race the Night’ in September

Ash will release new album ‘Race the Night’, their first in more than five years on 15th September 2023.

The album announcement comes with the release of the album’s title track, which is the lead single from the record. You can watch the video for it below:

Tim Wheeler, the band’s frontman, comments: “’Race the Night’ is the sound of the band reveling in the sheer joy of being a band after being separated by time and distance through the insanity of the early 2020s. Lyrically it’s all about seizing the crossroads moments in life with both hands. Take every chance as if it could be your last.”

Continuing about the video he says: “’Race the Night’ video is the product from the fevered mind of long time friend and horror director Jed Shepherd. He’s taken a song about seizing the moment and had the band seized by a super fan who proceeds to force the band into doing her bidding. Enjoy the Misery…”

UK pre-orders for new album ‘Race The Night’ are live now here. The album is available across gatefold vinyl, CD, cassette and ltd edition vinyl formats.

Credit: Fierce Panda Records

‘Race The Night’ album tracklisting:

1. Race The Night

2. Usual Places

3. Reward In Mind

4. Oslo (feat. Démira)

5. Like A God

6. Peanut Brain

7. Crashed Out Wasted

8. Braindead

9. Double Dare

10. Over & Out

11. Like A God (Reprise)

Ash will also be taking ‘Race The Night’ on tour through the UK and Europe before the year is out, on a co-headline run with The Subways. Anyone pre-ordering the Race The Night album from the ASH Store before 11.59pm BST on Sunday 18th June will receive a unique code for exclusive early access to purchase tickets for any of the shows in the UK before they go on general sale on 21st June at 10am.

Ash x The Subways UK / EU tour dates 2023

Sat 30 Sept – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, UK

Sun 01 Oct – Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Tue 03 Oct – Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Wed 04 Oct – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

Thu 05 Oct – Leeds Beckett SU, Leeds, UK

Sat 07 Oct – NX, Newcastle, UK

Mon 09 Oct – The Academy, Dublin, IE

Tue 10 Oct – O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Wed 11 Oct – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London, UK

Sun 19 Nov – De Helling, Utrecht, NL

Mon 20 Nov – Das Bett, Frankfurt, DE

Tue 21 Nov – Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Cologne, DE

Thu 23 Nov – Faust, Hannover, DE

Fri 24 Nov – Plan B, Malmo, SE

Sat 25 Nov – Beta, Copenhagen, DK

Mon 27 Nov – Rockefeller, Oslo, NO

Tue 28 Nov – Debaser, Stockholm, SE

Thu 30 Nov – Kesselhaus, Berlin, DE

Fri 01 Dec – Beatpol, Dresden, DE

Sat 02 Dec – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZ

Mon 04 Dec – PPC, Graz, AT

Wed 06 Dec – Plaza Klub, Zurich, CH

Thu 07 Dec – Technikum, Munich, DE

Fri 08 Dec – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, DE

Sun 10 Dec – Botanique, Brussels, BE

Mon 11 Dec – Le Petit Bain, Paris, FR