The Hives release new single ‘Countdown to Shutdown’

The Hives have released ‘Countdown to Shutdown’, the second single from their upcoming album ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’, which will be released on 11th August 2023 via FUGA.

A fiery track with menacing guitar riffs, ‘Countdown to Shutdown’ follows ‘Bogus Operandi’. The music video for the song is directed by directed by SNASK (Viagra Boys) and can be watched at the top of this article. In the clip The Hives peer in from outside the floor-to-ceiling glass doors of a stifling corporate office. As the suited-up executives perform the track, the band bursts in and hijacks the show, taking complete, explosive control.

Credit: Ebru Yildiz

Of the track, frontman Howlin’ Pelle says, “The countdown to the financial collapse? The countdown to the weekend bender you’ve been waiting for? The countdown to your favourite sports competition? The Hives have you covered with ‘Countdown To Shutdown’. A versatile banger for all your summer rock needs. Approximately 37% more effective than the closest competitor and sure to help your Q2 and Q3 results. Buy now and watch the stock rise!”

The Hives are currently on a UK/European tour supporting Arctic Monkeys. They will follow that with a strong of headline dates across Europe.

New album ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’ will be available digitally, on CD, and on vinyl. A special limited edition glow in the dark gatefold vinyl with poster will be available exclusively via the band’s own webstore.

The Hives will play the upcoming dates:

Wed 14th Southampton, The Ageas Bowl w/ Arctic Monkeys

Fri 16th London, Emirates Stadium w/ Arctic Monkeys

Sat 17th London, Emirates Stadium w/ Arctic Monkeys

Sun 18th London, Emirates Stadium w/ Arctic Monkeys

Tue 20th Dublin, Marlay Park w/ Arctic Monkeys

Thu 22nd Nottingham, Rescue Room – Rough Trade Records

Sun 25th Glasgow, Bellahouston Park w/ Arctic Monkeys