UK rockers Vega return with their eighth album, ‘Battlelines’

U.K. rockers VEGA have announced the upcoming release of their eighth studio album ‘Battlelines’ on September 8, 2023. The first single and video from the album ‘Love To Hate You’ is out now. The album will also be available as a limited edition double-vinyl package. Pre-order/save BATTLELINES here.



Formed in 2009, VEGA are a British hard rock band, who aren’t afraid to dip their toes in many different musical genres, to come up with their unique sound. Gaining inspiration from classic bands like Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, and Guns N’ Roses, with added flavours from more modern sounds like Muse and Shinedown, VEGA are an exciting prospect with an ever-growing fan base. With album number eight, the band have gone bigger than ever. Bigger choruses, bigger melodies, bigger drums and guitars…you get the picture.



Founding member Nick Workman has continued to write the songs but this time alongside drummer and producer, Pete Newdeck. The songs are most definitely VEGA, but with new flavors and sources of inspiration. As Nick explains, “The first two songs we wrote were ‘Gotta Be You’ and ‘Don’t Let Them See You Bleed.’ That was a pretty good start and from there we didn’t stop and found it so easy. The songs just kept coming and we have left overs for album number nine, whenever that will be!”



“Having that feeling that there is something to prove, is always a good place to start,” Pete continues. “The process to write, record and finish the songs has been the most pleasurable experience I have had since I started writing and producing. I feel we have upped our game and I couldn’t be happier with how ‘Battlelines’ turned out. We can’t wait for the people to hear it and then take it out on the road.”



With Nick’s singing at the top of his game, these songs were always going to sound like VEGA, but with Pete bringing in his experience, the songs have their own identity, whilst remaining faithful to the VEGA sound.



Completing the line-up are Marcus Thurston and Billy Taylor on guitars, and Mart Trail on bass. The band toured the U.K. and Europe last year and they’re ready to do it all over again in 2023 and 2024. The new songs were written with live shows in mind and VEGA can’t wait to hit the stage very soon.

‘Battlelines’ track list: