Win ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ on Blu-ray

Experience an action-packed adventure when ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD from 5th June. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg, written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, based on characters from DC; Shazam! created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, starring Zachary Levi (‘American Underdog’) as Shazam and Asher Angel (TV’s ‘Andi Mack’) as Billy Batson.

From New Line Cinema, the film also stars Jack Dylan Grazer (‘It Chapter Two’) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (‘Promising Young Woman’) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (‘Raya and the Last Dragon’) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (‘Day Shift’) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (‘Annabelle: Creation’) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (TV’s ‘This Is Us’) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (‘A Dog’s Journey’) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (‘Second Chances’) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (TV’s ‘White Lines’) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (TV’s ‘The Walking Dead’) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (‘A Quiet Place Part II’) as Wizard, Rachel Zegler (‘West Side Story’), with Lucy Liu (‘Kung Fu Panda’ franchise) and Helen Mirren (‘F9: The Fast Saga’).

The film was produced by Peter Safran with Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Marcus Viscidi and Geoff Johns executive producing.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ continues the story of teenage Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy – aka Shazam (Zachary Levi) – and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is released on 5th June 2023 on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.

