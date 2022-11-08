‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ debuts new poster ahead of March 2023 arrival

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ has unveiled a new poster and a new release date.

The superhero sequel is now heading into cinemas on 17th March 2023 rather than the originally announced December 2022 release date.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Take a look at the poster below:

Credit: Warner Bros UK

‘Shazam! Fury of The Gods’ will be released in the UK on 17th March 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures