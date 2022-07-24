Connect with us

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Film

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ reveals new trailer

The superhero sequel arrives this Christmas.

Published

A new trailer has arrived for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ and it looks like it’s going to be a very fun sequel.

The film stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler with Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

From New Line Cinema comes ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word ‘Shazam!’, is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Executive producers are Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Marcus Viscidi and Geoff Johns.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will be released in the UK on 21st December 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

