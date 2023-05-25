Win ‘Transformers’ 6-Movie 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Collection

Get ready to roll out with the Autobots and their human allies as they defend the world from the evil Decepticons with a Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook set featuring six blockbuster ‘Transformers’ movies!

Releasing 29th May 2023, this out-of-this-world collection arrives just in time for fans to catch up on all the thrilling adventures before the newest chapter, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, arrives in cinemas on 8th June.

The ‘Transformers’ 6-Movie 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Collection includes ‘Transformers’, ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’, ‘Transformers: Dark of the Moon’, ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’, ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and ‘Bumblebee’ all in eye-popping 4K Ultra HD.

Each film is presented in a separate SteelBook with the feature on 4K Ultra HD Disc plus a Blu-ray Disc with legacy bonus content. All six SteelBooks are housed in a striking magnetic slipcase that also includes a collectible decal sticker.

The ‘Transformers’ film franchise ranks among the biggest of all time, having earned over $4.8 billion at the global box office.

The ‘Transformers’ 6-Movie 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Collection is available from 29th May 2023.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got one boxset to give away. For a chance to win, enter below:

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

