Win tickets to see Lukas Nelson + POTR & a meet-and-greet at the show of your choice

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real begin their UK tour in Oxford on the 13th June and are playing six shows across England and Scotland over the course of the following week.

We’re thrilled to be able to offer a pair of tickets and a short meet & greet with Lukas and the band at the show of their choice to winning entrants in the competition below. You choose the show! Simple as that. We’ll confirm which show you want to attend when we contact the winner after the competition closes.

The competition extends to Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real shows and not the Black Deer festival

Tour dates below:

Credit: AEG

We’re offering one fan a pair of tickets to a show of their choice AND a meet-and-greet with Lukas Nelson + POTR. To be in with a chance of winning, enter below:

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 8th June 2023.

Terms & Conditions