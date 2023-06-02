Win tickets to see Lukas Nelson + POTR & a meet-and-greet at the show of your choice

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real begin their UK tour in Oxford on the 13th June and are playing six shows across England and Scotland over the course of the following week.
We’re thrilled to be able to offer a pair of tickets and a short meet & greet with Lukas and the band at the show of their choice to winning entrants in the competition below. You choose the show! Simple as that. We’ll confirm which show you want to attend when we contact the winner after the competition closes.
The competition extends to Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real shows and not the Black Deer festival
Tour dates below:
We're offering one fan a pair of tickets to a show of their choice AND a meet-and-greet with Lukas Nelson + POTR. To be in with a chance of winning, enter below:
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Thursday 8th June 2023.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 18.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- The prize does not include transport to and from the venue, or accommodation.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 24 hours.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.