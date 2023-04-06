‘Nacho’: Lionsgate+ Spanish Original series to debut in June

Lionsgate+ will debut its first Spanish Language Original series, ‘Nacho’, in the UK on Friday 2nd June 2023.

The date announcement comes with the first trailer for the series, which focuses on legendary Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal (Martiño Rivas), and the release of the key art. New episodes of the series will stream weekly following its premiere.

Credit: Lionsgate+

‘Nacho’ tells the dramatic yet comedic story of the real people behind the porn industry – which generates more than 500 million euros per year in Spain – their humanity and the hilarious lives they live. Proving his talents reach far beyond his most infamous 25 cm, Nacho changed the rules of the game in the 1990s when he became an international superstar. That’s where his story begins, when he discovers that he had been born with a gift that he could use to stand on his own two feet.

The series also stars María De Nati (‘The Good Boss’), Andrés Velencoso (‘Elite’), Pepa Charro (‘The Ministry of Time’), Edu Soto (‘The Ministry of Time’), Miriam Giovanelli (‘Coronte’), Carmen Conesa (‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’), Montse Guallar (‘The Body’), Nancho Novo (‘Heirs to the Land’), Albert Baró (‘Merlí’), Marina Gatell (‘Lalola’), Penélope Guerrero (‘Sky Rojo’), Rubén Jiménez (‘Something Huge’), Juan Carlos Vellido (‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’), Paola Bontempi (‘In the Trap’) and Nuria Herrero (‘The Replacement’).

‘Nacho’ is executive produced by Teresa Fernández-Valdés, who also serves as the showrunner, and Ramón Campos. The eight-episode series is written by Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Gema R. Neira, María José Rustarazo, Flora G. Villanueva and Diego Sotelo and directed by David Pinillos, Beatriz Sanchís and Eduardo Casanova.

The Series is produced by Bambú Producciones with the associated production of La Claqueta.

LIONSGATE+ subscribers have access to an exclusive line-up of premium programming, including STARZ Original series the same day they launch in the U.S.