‘Outlander’ season 7 coming summer 2023 – watch the first teaser

‘Outlander’ will return for a seventh season on Lionsgate+ in the UK in Summer 2023.

The first teaser has been released for the new season, which you can see at the top of this article.

It was recently announced that there will be several returning characters and new additions to the ‘Outlander’ family, including Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter,” as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin “Roger MacKenzie,” David Berry “Lord John Grey”, John Bell “Young Ian,” Caitlin O’Ryan “Lizzie Beardsley” and Paul Gorman “Josiah” and “Keziah Beardsley.”

‘Outlander’ is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

Alongside the teaser trailer, there’s also some teaser art, which you can see below: