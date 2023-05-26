‘Barbie’: Barbie has an existential crisis in new trailer

A new trailer has landed for ‘Barbie’ and we’re finally getting a glimpse at the storyline for the new film.

There has been much speculation about director Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film’s official log line gives little away – ‘To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.’ – but the new trailer shows Barbie and Ken leaving Barbie Land to discover what life is like in the real world.

The film also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa and Helen Mirren.

Alongside the new trailer, Dua Lipa has released her new single ‘Dance The Night’, which is the lead track from ‘Barbie The Album’. You can watch it below:

The soundtrack, released on 21st July, will feature new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of artists including Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, KAROL G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE and FIFTY FIFTY feat. Kali. Barbie star Ryan Gosling also joins the robust roster of soundtrack artists with his iconic original song performed as his character, Ken.

The track listing is:

Lizzo – Pink Dua Lipa – Dance The Night Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – Barbie World (with Aqua) Charli XCX – Speed Drive KAROL G – WATATI (feat. Aldo Ranks) TBA Tame Impala – Journey To The Real World Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken Dominic Fike – Hey Blondie HAIM – Home TBA The Kid LAROI – Forever & Again Khalid – Silver Platter PinkPantheress – Angel GAYLE – butterflies Ava Max – Choose Your Fighter FIFTY FIFTY – Barbie Dreams (feat. Kali)

‘Barbie’ will be released in cinemas across the UK on 21st July 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.