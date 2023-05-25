Watch: Tara MacLean debuts stunning video for ‘That’s Me’

Canadian singer-songwriter Tara MacLean has unveiled the stunning video for her new single ‘That’s Me’, a reimagined version of the song she first wrote in 1994.

‘That’s Me’ was born through a tumultuous childhood, something she details candidly in her recently released memoir ‘Song of the Sparrow’.

Talking about the video, MacLean says: “I always loved to dance, but after an assault I began to dissociate from my body and had no recall when it came to movement. I devised a concept to dance on camera, but with the support of two master movement artists who represented a rebalance of the male and female aspects of the psyche, working together in the liminal space to free the past and see the true beauty again. Many symbols in the video relate to my memoir; the window, the flowers, the corset. This video represents the reclamation of innocence and deepening of wisdom.”

‘That’s Me’ originally featured on MacLean’s album ‘Silence’ and it was featured in the films ‘Kissed’ in 1996 and ‘Coyote Ugly’ in 2000, which MacLean had a cameo in.

MacLean notes: “This song reflects my core nature and continues to be my North Star. I wanted to revisit this song as a woman to see if I could break ingrained patterns my psyche refused to let go of. I lowered the key and wove in fresh maturity, insight and perspective”. “Caught on the floor now, This bottle in my hand, In the confusion, It seemed the safest place to land.”

‘Song of the Sparrow’ features an accompanying soundtrack titled ‘Sparrow’, which sees MacLean reimagining her most well-known songs as well as adding in a couple of new tracks.

UK fans can see MacLean on tour at the following dates over the coming months:

30th May – Camden Assembly – ticket link

1st June – Hay-on-Wye Festival, Wales – ticket link

29th June – Canada Day- Trafalgar Square, London