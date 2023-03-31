Tara MacLean – ‘Song of the Sparrow’ review

Canadian singer-songwriter Tara MacLean has had quite the journey so far. Rising to prominence in the mid-90s with the release of her debut album ‘Silence’, MacLean has established herself as an artist who is unafraid to speak her mind and battle against societal norms. As she prepares to turn 50 later this year, MacLean has decided that now is the time to tell her story and she’s just released her book ‘Song of the Sparrow’. Unflinching, at times difficult to read but never anything short of astonishing, the book is MacLean’s opportunity to tell her story in her own words.

As someone who has been a fan of MacLean’s for close to 30 years, I thought I knew pretty much everything there was to know about her but after reading ‘Song of the Sparrow’, I now realise I didn’t know the half of it. This book isn’t your usual ‘celebrity autobiography’ that explores the trappings of fame; it’s the story of a woman who has battled more than her fair share of adversity and fought against the voices that tried to determine her path for her. MacLean tells her story, warts and all, giving readers an opportunity to get to really know her and providing deeper context for the music that she’s shared with the world.

Before MacLean opens up about her rollercoaster ride in the music industry, she shares stories from her childhood. Growing up with a mother that was battling her own demons, MacLean and her siblings were pushed from pillar to post, leaving them open to the nefarious forces present in the world, including sexual abuse at the hands of a family member and a drifter brought into the home. With no one aware of what was going on, MacLean assumed the position of adult by default caring for her younger siblings, particular her sister Shaye. Throughout her ordeals, MacLean found herself drawn to music encouraged by her step-father Marty Reno (whom she believed to be her biological father for a number of years), her father Danny Costain and her grandmother.

For me, it’s the stories from her music career that I found to be highlights. MacLean opens up about the steep learning curve she found the music industry to be as she signed with Nettwerk and recorded her debut album ‘Silence’. Even in a post-#MeToo time, some of MacLean’s stories are jaw-dropping as she tells of her experiences of being told what to do by men and the cruelty she faced on photoshoots where stylists felt it fine to criticise, what they perceived, to be issues with her body and weight.

MacLean talks of the times she’s tried to push music away, and when she’s felt uninspired to create, but eventually her true calling has always pulled her back. Following the release of her second album ‘Passenger’ in 2000, MacLean’s releases were infrequent as she prioritised starting a family, explored being part of a band (Shaye) with her friends Kim Stockwood and Damhnait Doyle, and dealt with the unexpected death of her sister Shaye. She also opens up about the need for a break after being worked into the ground to promote ‘Passenger’, which left her bone tired and at times unable to remember her own lyrics.

One thing to note is that MacLean never complains about what’s happened to her. She takes ownership of the moments in her life and career where she perhaps didn’t do the right thing, but she refuses to be painted as a victim. That’s an admirable quality for a woman who has been through more than most of us ever will in our lifetime. Her incredible resilience is an inspiration and every time she’s been counted out by those around her, she’s come back stronger. It’s also heart-warming to read of the support she’s received from so many of her female peers throughout her career including the likes of Dido and Sarah McLachlan.

‘Song of the Sparrow’ is a book that is simply a must-read. Whether you’re a fan of MacLean’s music or not, you’ll find her story engaging and inspiring. She puts her story out there, in part I’m sure to release it and process what she’s been through, but also to let others know that they aren’t alone. MacLean’s power is in taking back control and being able to speak openly about her life, and I’m sure that writing this incredible book has been nothing short of a therapeutic experience that has helped her put to bed many demons.

