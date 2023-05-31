Tara MacLean – The Camden Club, London live review

Canadian singer-songwriter Tara MacLean is riding the crest of a wave right now following the success of her memoir ‘Song of the Sparrow’ and its accompanying soundtrack ‘Sparrow’. In January she was in the UK to perform for the first time as part of the UK Americana Week showcases and just four months on, she returned to play her first headline show proper at the intimate Camden Club in London. Promising a night of songs and stories, the evening was one that felt long overdue for this fan who has been following MacLean’s career since the late 90s.

Rather than launching straight into a song, MacLean took to the stage and read the Prologue from ‘Song of the Sparrow’. The passage recounts how she got on stage for the first time as a child and sung ‘You Light Up My Life’ at a fair, encouraged by her mother’s boyfriend. With a glint in her eye and a smile on her face, MacLean emphasised her desire to do anything but be a musician but even as a youngster, her calling was far too loud to ignore. It was a nice way to open the show, introducing the audience to ‘Song of the Sparrow’ (and refreshing those of us who have read it) and paving the way for a night of songs from across MacLean’s celebrated and impressive career.

‘Sparrow’ was the first song of the evening, the title track from MacLean’s latest album, and it was a suitably stirring opening. Anyone familiar with MacLean’s music will know that she has the unique ability to combine atmosphere and heartfelt lyrics, with an emotional vocal that never fails to hit the listener straight in the heart. Backed by Adam Falkner and Peter Rinaldi, band members of her friend and old touring mate Dido, MacLean sounded stunning as her powerful voice soared above the music. She followed ‘Sparrow’ with ‘Lay Here in a Dark’, a song that she said saved her during the breakdown of her marriage, and the audience was completely captivated.

During the set MacLean played a new song, ‘London Bridge’, which was inspired by a new romance that blossomed during her first trip to the UK. Filled with romantic optimism, it was impossible not to smile as MacLean herself beamed while performing the song. The powerful ‘Beneath the Path of Crows’, a song that was written by three Indigenous and three non- Indigenous writers as a reconciliation piece at the request of the Mi’kmaq communities of Prince Edward Island Canada, and the award-winning ‘This Storm’, a song MacLean recorded during the pandemic with Catherine MacLellan, took the night up another notch as MacLean stepped into her power and showcased what she can really do as a performer.

It was then time to dive into the back catalogue with ‘Divided’, from 2000 album ‘Passenger’ and reimagined for ‘Sparrow’, taking the set into a more groove-laden direction. As MacLean was taken over by the music, swaying as she sung and proving to be enchanting, the audience got lost in the song’s irresistible melody. Next up was ‘That’s Me’, another song MacLean re-recorded for ‘Sparrow’. While the meaning of the original song is intact, MacLean’s way of performing it now informs the song with more wisdom and life experience. For a song that was once featured in ‘Coyote Ugly’, it’s most definitely come a long way!

Prior to the show MacLean had asked what songs I’d like to hear and I couldn’t believe she’d not only selected one of my choices but also dedicated it to me – ‘Holy Tears’. A standout in her catalogue from her debut album ‘Silence’, I actually felt my eyes well up as MacLean effortlessly delivered one of the best vocals of the night.

Moving into the final songs of the evening, it was a pleasure to hear the more pop-leaning ‘Ghosting Me’ from 2019 album ‘Deeper’ and the highlight of the entire evening came on a stunning rendition of ‘Silence’. MacLean’s voice is so powerful and moving, and at times ethereal, and on ‘Silence’ she sounded truly magnificent. More than comfortable in her own skin and confident in her abilities as a vocalist, MacLean left me with my jaw on the floor.

The final song of the evening was a cover of ‘Lovesong’, originally recorded by The Cure who MacLean opened for earlier in her career. MacLean’s version appeared on ‘Deeper’ and it was a fitting way to round out her first headline London show. After the final bars were played, the audience gathered to meet MacLean and share their stories with her.

There’s no doubt in my mind that this will be the first of many shows for MacLean on this side of the pond. She’s back in June to perform for Canada Day in Trafalgar Square and I hope she manages to plot in some more headline shows very soon. MacLean is one of the most mesmerising performers I’ve ever witnessed live and I can safely say the 20-something year wait to see her live was well worth it.

Set list: 1. Prologue from ‘Song of the Sparrow’ 2. Sparrow 3. Lay Here in the Dark 4. London Bridge 5. Beneath the Path of Crows 6. This Storm 7. Divided 8. That’s Me 9. Holy Tears 10. Ghosting Me 11. Silence 12. Lovesong Performance date: 30th May 2023