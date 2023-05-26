Eric Cantona announces intimate UK and Ireland shows for October

Iconic footballer Eric Cantona is exploring his passion for music with a series of intimate live shows in the UK and Ireland.

The shows will mark Cantona’s live debut as a singer. He will perform at Manchester’s Stoller Hall, London’s Bloomsbury Theatre and Dublin’s Liberty Hall. Titled ‘Cantona Sings Eric’ the tour will see Cantona bring his great passion for music to life through expression and live performance, which fans will not want to miss.

Presales for Cantona’s highly anticipated live shows will start Wednesday 31st May, at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with general on-sale following on Friday, 02 May, at 10am local time.

For more information and ticket purchasing, please visit: LiveNation.co.uk.

The news follows the announcement that Cantona is set to extend his artistic portfolio by releasing his first single via Decca Records. Written and composed by Eric himself, the single will be released on Friday 2nd June 2023. For more information, visit www.cantonasingseric.club.

Speaking upon the tour announcement, Cantona expressed, ‘Next year, I’ll be playing with a band, but for now, I’m starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues. I’ll be starting in Manchester because it’s a city that has stayed with me so much for the football, of course, but also the general atmosphere.’

The full dates are:

Thursday 26 October Manchester, U.K. Stoller Hall

Saturday 28 October London, U.K. Bloomsbury Theatre

Tuesday 31 October Dublin, IE. Liberty Hall