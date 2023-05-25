BST Hyde Park reveals more special guests for Guns N’ Roses show in June

American Express presents BST Hyde Park has announced even more special guests for the Guns N’ Roses show on Friday 30th June.

Joining the line-up are Dirty Honey, James and the Cold Gun, The Dust Coda, Grade 2, Bad Nerves and The Foxies. It had already been announced that the show will feature The Pretenders, The Darkness and Larkin Poe

Guns N’ Roses – Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese – have sold sold over 100 million records worldwide and are one of the biggest selling acts in history. With two No.1 albums and four Top 5 albums on the Billboard charts, the band were inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 and are AMA, Billboard and MTV Award winners.

Guns N’ Roses are just one incredible headliner at these iconic once-in-a-lifetime shows. They join P!NK (24th + 25th June), Take That (1st July), BLACKPINK (2nd July) Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (6th + 8th July), Billy Joel (7th July) and Lana Del Rey (9th July) on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023.

BST Hyde Park’s hugely popular summer event Open House is back for another year, for eight days across 23rd June – 5th July. Open House offers FREE access to BST Hyde Park and there’s truly something for everyone!

Including All Things Orchestral on Friday 23 June, presented by Myleene Klass and featuring Alfie Boe, Chef’s Table at The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro by Mob, Yoga in the Park powered by lululemon, Outdoor Cinema presented by British Airways Highlife Entertainment, and much more.

