Open House to return to BST Hyde Park for 2023

Open House is returning to American Express presents BST Hyde Park it has been confirmed.

The summer event will run for eight days across three weeks and offers free access to BST Hyde Park.

Kicking off the fun with All Things Orchestral on Friday 23 June, presented by Myleene Klass, featuring Alfie Boe, performed by the world famous Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and conducted by Michael England. All Things Orchestral wants to turn the tables and bring classical music back for all – with affordable ticket prices and the world class live experience that has made BST Hyde Park a favourite fixture in London’s summer event calendar. General admission ticket prices will be available from £11.45 (inclusive of fees).

Whether you want to indulge in some delicious street food, keep up with the excitement of Wimbledon, or head down with your mates to see a cinema classic as the sun sets on Hyde Park, Open House is the event for you. Bigger than ever before, Open House returns with its FREE vibrant live music & entertainment, music workshops, open-air cinema nights, mouth-watering street food, pop up bars AND there’s lots for the family too, including theatre performances, arts & craft sessions and much more.

Visit the exclusive Chef’s Table at The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro by Mob, the feasting space returning to Open House this summer. This ticketed experience means you can drink and dine with friends in The House of Peroni outdoor area right in the heart of Open House. Within this premium entertaining space, you’ll be served a delicious three-course menu created by the Mob food team. Guests will receive a complimentary Peroni Nastro Azzurro on arrival, and all dietary requirements can be catered for. Expect classic Italian flavours, delivered with a few signature Mob twists, to keep you fuelled throughout the day. There’s no better way to spend a summer evening than this unique open air experience right in the middle of London’s Hyde Park. Tickets on sale Thurs 25th May – for bookings, dates and further information please visit Resy.com

Feel it all in the fresh air with Yoga in the Park powered by lululemon. Bring your yoga mat to BST’s Open House for a 45-min vinyasa flow session with lululemon, date to be announced. Tickets will be on sale soon via a charity donation – keep an eye on @lululemoneurope and @bsthydepark social media platforms for more information.

There’s loads of free brand-new activities and entertainment on offer for 2023, including children’s live stage theatre shows from Chickenshed Theatre and West End Kids, educational sessions on nature and heritage from The Royal Parks, multi-sensory experience with Flat Iron, Lord’s Community Cricket Sessions, Premier Rugby with London Irish, sets from Goldierocks DJ, children’s music workshops from School of Noise, trapeze shows and workshops with Upswing Circus, plus live music each day – line-up to be announced.

In collaboration with The Royal Parks, the free programme takes place between three legendary weekends of music, with All Things Orchestral opening the event (23rd June) and headliners P!NK (24th + 25th June), Guns N’ Roses (30th June), Take That (1st July), BLACKPINK (2nd July), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (6th + 8th July), Billy Joel (7th July), and Lana Del Rey (9th July).

Check out the Open House website for full schedule and details to see what’s in store: https://www.bst-hydepark.com/home/openhouse

BST Hyde Park will also host 8 cinema nights presented by British Airways Highlife Entertainment. Entry is free on a first-come-first-served-basis and headphones are provided. The line-up is:

Friday 23rd June

3PM – The BFG (2016)

6PM – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

8PM – Cool Runnings (1993)

Monday 26th June

6PM – Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

8PM – E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)

Tuesday 27th June

6PM – Annie (2014)

8PM – Lion (2016)

Wednesday 28th June

6PM – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022)

8PM – Mrs Harris Goes To Paris (2022)

Thursday 29th June

6PM – Paddington 2 (2017)

8PM – Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1988)

Monday 3rd July

3PM – Churchill (2017)

6PM – Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

8PM – The Greatest Showman Singalong (2017)

Tuesday 4th July

6PM – Toy Story (1995)

8PM – The Karate Kid (1984)

Wednesday 5th July

6PM – Pinocchio (2019)

8PM – TBA