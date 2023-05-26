Take That add Will Young, Aly & AJ and more to BST Hyde Park show

A slew of new guests have been announced for Take That’s upcoming American Express presents BST Hyde Park show, taking place on Saturday 1st July 2023.

The trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – will be joined by Will Young, Aly & AJ, Here At Last, Sonny Tennet and Jazmine Flowers. The line-up also includes The Script and Sugababes who were previously announced.

Take That join a host of legendary headliners for our 2023 edition: P!NK (24th + 25th June), Guns N Roses (30th June), BLACKPINK (2nd July) Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (6th + 8th July), Billy Joel (7th July) and Lana Del Rey (9th July).

BST Hyde Park’s hugely popular summer event Open House is back for another year, for eight days across 23 June – 5 July. Open House offers FREE access to BST Hyde Park and there’s truly something for everyone! Including All Things Orchestral on Friday 23rd June, presented by Myleene Klass and featuring Alfie Boe, Chef’s Table at The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro by Mob, Yoga in the Park powered by lululemon, Outdoor Cinema presented by British Airways Highlife Entertainment, and much more.

