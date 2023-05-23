Niall Horan announces ‘The Show’ 2024 tour

Niall Horan has announced ‘The Show’ tour for 2024, his biggest run of live dates as a solo artist to date.

The run will be his first since 2018’s ‘Flicker’ World Tour and fans can expect to hear songs from across Horan’s three solo albums, including upcoming album ‘The Show’, released on 9th June 2023.

The world tour will kick off on 21st February 2024 in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena. UK and Ireland dates then include Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and a show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

The album pre-order begins on Tuesday 30th May, newsletter presale begins Wednesday 31st May and the TikTok presale begins Thursday 1st June. Visit www.niallhoran.com for more presale details.

Horan says: “My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place. This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you “lovers” on the road in 2024. There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of One Direction. His full-length solo debut ‘Flicker’ entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017 and contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single ‘Slow Hands’ and the 2x RIAA Platinum ‘This Town’. The album hit the top 10 in 20 countries total.

‘Heartbreak Weather’ followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.

The full run of dates for ‘The Show’ tour in 2024 are:

2/21/24 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

2/23/24 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

2/27/24 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

3/1/24 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

3/4/24 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff International Arena

3/5/24 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

3/7/24 – Antwerp, BE – Lotto Arena

3/8/24 – Paris, FR – Zénith

3/11/24 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

3/15/24 – Stockholm, SE – Hovet Ice Hall

3/18/24 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

3/20/24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

3/21/24 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

3/23/24 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

3/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome

3/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

4/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

4/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

5/1/24 – Sydney, Australia – Quodos Bank Arena

5/3/24 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

6/7/24 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

6/14/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/15/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

6/19/24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/19/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

7/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

7/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre