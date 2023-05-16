HomeMusicGraham Nash (Crosby, Stills & Nash) releases new album on Friday May...
Graham Nash
Graham Nash (Crosby, Stills & Nash) releases new album on Friday May 19th & announces UK tour

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash returns with his first studio album of new material in seven years, titled ‘Now’, due May 19 on BMG. Pre-order/pre-save the record HERE. ‘Now’ is produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell.

“I believe that my new album is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that’s something to say,” notes Nash.

Nash has announced his most ambitious UK tour in many years for August and September. Alongside the 10-date run which takes in stops at some of the country’s most prestigious theatres, including London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Nash will headline Moseley Folk & Arts Festival in Birmingham and the British Country Music Festival in his birthplace of Blackpool.

August 2023

Tue 29                Basingstoke Anvil

Wed 30               Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion 

September 2023

Fri 01                 Moseley Folk & Arts Festival, Birmingham

Sat 02                British Country Music Festival, Blackpool

Mon 11               London Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tue 12                Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Thu 14               Gateshead Sage 

Fri 15                 Buxton Opera House 

Sun 17               Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mon 18               Bath Forum

Wed 20               Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu 21               Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Ticket link: https://myticket.co.uk/artists/graham-nash

