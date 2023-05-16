Graham Nash (Crosby, Stills & Nash) releases new album on Friday May 19th & announces UK tour

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash returns with his first studio album of new material in seven years, titled ‘Now’, due May 19 on BMG. Pre-order/pre-save the record HERE. ‘Now’ is produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell.
“I believe that my new album is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that’s something to say,” notes Nash.
Nash has announced his most ambitious UK tour in many years for August and September. Alongside the 10-date run which takes in stops at some of the country’s most prestigious theatres, including London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Nash will headline Moseley Folk & Arts Festival in Birmingham and the British Country Music Festival in his birthplace of Blackpool.
August 2023
Tue 29 Basingstoke Anvil
Wed 30 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
September 2023
Fri 01 Moseley Folk & Arts Festival, Birmingham
Sat 02 British Country Music Festival, Blackpool
Mon 11 London Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Tue 12 Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Thu 14 Gateshead Sage
Fri 15 Buxton Opera House
Sun 17 Cardiff St David’s Hall
Mon 18 Bath Forum
Wed 20 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Thu 21 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Ticket link: https://myticket.co.uk/artists/graham-nash