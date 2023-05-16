Graham Nash (Crosby, Stills & Nash) releases new album on Friday May 19th & announces UK tour

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash returns with his first studio album of new material in seven years, titled ‘Now’, due May 19 on BMG. Pre-order/pre-save the record HERE. ‘Now’ is produced by Nash and longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell.

“I believe that my new album is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that’s something to say,” notes Nash.

Nash has announced his most ambitious UK tour in many years for August and September. Alongside the 10-date run which takes in stops at some of the country’s most prestigious theatres, including London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Nash will headline Moseley Folk & Arts Festival in Birmingham and the British Country Music Festival in his birthplace of Blackpool.

August 2023

Tue 29 Basingstoke Anvil

Wed 30 Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

September 2023

Fri 01 Moseley Folk & Arts Festival, Birmingham

Sat 02 British Country Music Festival, Blackpool

Mon 11 London Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tue 12 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Thu 14 Gateshead Sage

Fri 15 Buxton Opera House

Sun 17 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mon 18 Bath Forum

Wed 20 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu 21 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Ticket link: https://myticket.co.uk/artists/graham-nash