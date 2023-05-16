The Stranglers announce 50th anniversary UK & Ireland tour for 2024

The Stranglers are heading out on the road in 2024 for a UK and Ireland tour celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary.

The tour will be the band’s first full-scale UK tour since 2022 and on this new run, they’ll be visiting some special and iconic venues.

First formed in 1974, The Stranglers uncompromising attitude was embraced by the punk movement of the late 70s but their musicianship and menace transcended the genre. They created their own unique sound and achieved over 25 Top 40 singles and 18 Top 40 albums, with their most recent release ‘Dark Matters’ reaching number 4, their highest UK chart position since Feline in the early 80s and being acclaimed as their best in decades.

The Stranglers plan to make these milestone anniversary shows extra special with two sets featuring songs from the band’s inception through to the present, showcasing their unique fifty year career. These truly special events will be unmissable for fans of the Meninblack.

The full list of dates for the tour is:

8 Mar Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

9 Mar Edinburgh Usher Hall

11 Mar Belfast Ulster Hall

12 Mar Dublin Olympia

14 Mar Newcastle 02 City Hall

15 Mar Manchester O2 Apollo

16 Mar Wolverhampton Civic Hall

19 Mar Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

20 Mar Cambridge Corn Exchange

21 Mar Sheffield City Hall

23 Mar Portsmouth Guildhall

25 Mar Bristol Beacon

26 Mar London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets for The Stranglers’ 50th Anniversary UK Tour will go on sale on 19th May and will be available from www.thestranglers.co.uk.