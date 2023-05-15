McFly announce album launch show at Underworld Camden in June

McFly will play an album launch show at Underworld Cameden on 8th June 2023 in celebration of their new record ‘Power to Play’, which arrives on 9th June.

Tickets are on sale from tomorrow, May 16th, at 10am. Link to buy tickets is https://tourlink.to/McFlyUnderworld.

The ‘Power To Play Album Launch Show’ gives fans the chance to hear tracks from the album live for the first time on the eve of its release. With a capacity of just 500, it is also a rare chance to see McFly up close, in an intimate venue. The Underworld, Camden is one of the most iconic rock and alternative venues in the UK and has previously played host to some of McFly’s guitar heroes including Foo Fighters, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy, The Darkness and Slash’s Snakepit.

The British four-piece cannot wait to bring ‘Power To Play’ to the Underworld and add: ““We’re buzzing to be launching Power to Play at such an iconic venue by doing the thing that inspired it the most – playing live! This will be the first time playing the new songs for anyone other than ourselves, we can’t wait to see the crowd reaction. Its going to be a sweaty one!”

McFly recently released their single ‘God of Rock & Roll’, the second to be unveiled from ‘Power to Play’.

With production, songwriting and design talent all within the band, this record sees them make the record they have always wanted to make. Produced by band member Danny Jones, alongside their good friend Jason Perry, the album is full of hair metal cheese, glam rock glitter and heavy metal attitude with hints of Van Halen, Mötley Crue, Poison and Def Leppard.

Later on in the year, McFly bring ‘Power To Play’ to the larger stage and tour the UK and beyond. They have announced multiple dates, kicking off in Bristol on 23rd October and wrapping up at Nottingham’s Rock City on 22nd November 22nd. They will play London’s Alexandra Palace on 27th October. Tickets are now on sale.