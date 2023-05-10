Ran Danker releases new single ‘Back to Reality’ – watch the video

Israeli singer-songwriter Ran Danker has released his new single ‘חזרה למציאות’ (‘Back to Reality’) along with its colourful music video today.

The uptempo song, produced by K-Kov, follows recent releases ‘כל מה שרציתי להיות’ (‘Everything I Wanted To Be’), ‘מלכת הרחבה’ (‘Queen of Expansion’), ‘השמלה החדשה שלי’ (‘My New Dress’) and ‘בית משוגעים’ (‘Mad House’).

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Danker said of the song:

“Back to reality. Our reality. A complex reality is always and now especially when half the country is paralyzed and a whole country is scared. And precisely today and precisely now and despite the situation I felt a strong need to release my new song and music video to give you love and fun wherever you are. Love you and waiting to hear what you think ❤️ Praying for all of us for good and peaceful days. Amen.”

In the video, directed by Liran Segal, Danker is seen in the House of Colours, by artist and painter Sam Halaby, in Daliat El Carmel in Israel. The singer performs in a bathtub while covered in different colours and he showcases one of his trademark dance routines surrounded by dancers.

You can watch the video at the top of this article and listen to the song on digital streaming services now.