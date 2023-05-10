Kylie Minogue vinyl bargains available on Amazon right now

Kylie Minogue has fans in a frenzy right now with the imminent release of new music.
Yesterday a track called ‘Pandam Pandam’ leaked, which is believed to be the lead single from her upcoming studio album. Even if it turns out not to be true, it’s definitely helping build anticipation for the pop favourite’s new releases.
While we wait for an official announcement, we’ve found some bargains Kylie vinyl bargains on Amazon that you simply can’t miss! Please note, all prices are correct at the time of the publication of this article.
1‘Impossible Princess’ Limited Edition Marble Vinyl (£16.48)
Kylie’s iconic and under-rated 1997 album ‘Impossible Princess’ was reissued on vinyl in 2022 making her fans very happy! Available in a number of different versions, the album features the fan favourite singles ‘Some Kind of Bliss’, ‘Did It Again’ and ‘Breathe’. The body of work remains the singer’s most experimental to date and it’s definitely stood the test of time.
2‘Kylie Christmas’ vinyl (£9.63)
‘Kylie Christmas’ is the Pop Princess’ first festive collection and it’s fast approaching its 10th anniversary. A mixture of originals and covers, the album has sold steadily every year since its release in 2015 and last year, it was reissued on vinyl. It’s never too early to get into the festive spirit right?
3‘Infinite Disco’ on Vinyl (£8.99)
‘Disco’ was the era that saw Kylie reconnect with her roots and she delivered an album that got us all through the pandemic. During the lockdown, Kylie did a livestream concert titled ‘Infinite Disco’ where she performed songs from the album and classics. The audio was released on vinyl so fans could relive it whenever they wanted to and it’s currently a bargain on Amazon!