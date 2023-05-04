‘The Equalizer 3’: Denzel Washington returns for third and final instalment

‘The Equalizer 3’ will arrive in cinemas this September and it’s the final instalment in the franchise.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Richard Wenk, the film stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and David Denman. Take a look at the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster below:

Credit: Sony Pictures UK

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace is serving justice on behalf of the oppressed.

Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

‘The Equalizer 3’ will be released in cinemas in the UK on 1st September 2023.