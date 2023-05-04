‘The Flash’: the superhero breaks the universe in latest trailer

The latest trailer for ‘The Flash’ gives fans their most expansive look yet at the upcoming film.

Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen aka The Flash, the film will see Michael Keaton reprise his DC role as Bruce Wayne aka Batman. ‘The Flash’, directed by Andy Muschietti (the ‘IT’ films), also stars Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons and Antje Traue.

Credit: Warner Bros Pictures

Worlds collide in ‘The Flash’ when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

“The Flash” is produced by Barbara Muschietti (the ‘IT’ films) and Michael Disco (‘Rampage’, ‘San Andreas’). The screenplay is by Christina Hodson (‘Birds of Prey’, ‘Bumblebee’), with a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein (‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’) and Joby Harold (‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, ‘Army of the Dead’), based on characters from DC.

The executive producers are Toby Emmerich, Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Marianne Jenkins.

‘The Flash’ will be released in cinemas across the UK on 15th June 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.