‘The Four Musketeers’ 4K UHD review

The subtitle of 1974’s ‘The Four Musketeers’ was ‘The Revenge of Milady’. It carries on the story of ‘The Three Musketeers’ and resolves the intrigue that has been set up between D’Artagnan and his friends and the scheming Cardinal Richelieu. Both films are to be released on Blu-ray and 4K UHD by Studiocanal, celebrating the 50th anniversary of their inception.

As we noted in our review of ‘The Three Musketeers‘, the two Richard Lester movies are a terrific achievement in bringing together a magnificent cast, remaining truthful to the Alexandre Dumas novel from which they are adapted, and offering viewers some of the longest, dirtiest and most impressive sword fights ever committed to film. ‘The Four Musketeers’ rounds out the plot of the Dumas novel which is a labyrinthine tale of counterespionage, political machinations and international intrigue involving France and England. Essentially though, it is a charming film about camaraderie. “One for all, and all for one!”

‘The Four Musketeers’ is less jocular than the original. This is in evidence not least in that the cast remains the same apart from Spike Milligan, who has no part to play in this one. Comedic and slapstick elements remain, but they are woven into the bonhomie that bubbles away between the principal actors. Indeed, their brave and unlikely rescue of the villainous Rochefort (Christopher Lee) in the opening sequences sets the tone admirably. It’s not just Roy Kinnear providing light relief but even Richard Chamberlain, who proves his mettle with comic timing as the romantic Aramis.

But this time, the Musketeers must confront the consequences of their actions in going against Cardinal Richelieu, just as the villains must pay a price for their sins. Not only that, but Athos (Oliver Reed) must reconcile himself with the fact that the villainous and lethal Milady de Winter (Faye Dunaway) is a former lover of his that he had once left for dead. Unlike ‘The Three Musketeers’, not every character emerges unscathed and still breathing by the time that the credits roll.

Christopher Lee and Faye Dunaway, established as fine villains in the original, are given more screen time here and this is greatly to the benefit of the film. As the merciless and seductive Milady, Dunaway is especially impressive. Lee and Michael York (playing D’Artagnan) lock swords once again in dramatic fashion. It is Rochefort’s fight with Porthos (Frank Finlay) inside a burning building that gives the film one of its most memorable sequences.

Out of the Musketeers, it is once again Oliver Reed who impresses the most. He is well-suited to playing the wistful, inebriated, end of the evening scene in which Athos reflects upon his romance with Milady. It proves a pivotal moment. Intriguingly, they are in the same climactic sequence in ‘The Three Musketeers’, though admittedly at something of a distance, leaving it plausible that they had not recognised one another earlier. The scenes between Reed and Dunaway are amongst the best in the film as the electricity crackles between them.

When watched in isolation, both ‘The Three Musketeers’ and ‘The Four Musketeers’ feel like an incomplete story. When watched together or in quick succession, the played-for-real stunts and the long sword-fighting sequences can become overwhelming. The story, though convoluted and intriguing, feels too slight to warrant over three hours of running time. Yet you can’t have one without the other. When they were released in cinemas, there was a gap of a year between them. Whichever way you approach the films, there is an awkwardness to the format.

The best thing is to take them for what they are, which is highly-engaging pieces of cinematic escapism. There are good reasons why they have been loved and cherished by generations who first experienced them in childhood. They have a good moral heart and give a gentle and persuasive lesson about the corruption of power, and the necessity for ordinary people to confront it. Director Richard Lester’s earthy approach to shooting and reliance on location filming successfully creates a sense of authenticity. Whatever your age, it’s possible to immerse yourself in a swashbuckling tale set in Seventeenth Century France. Both films look stunning upscaled to 4K, and as they are already set in a historical period, it’s hard to believe they are now half a century in age since they look so pristine. Extra features comprise part two of the 2002 documentary with the cast and crew and an original trailer.

