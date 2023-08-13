Get up-to-speed on ‘The Equalizer’ before the third film arrives

‘The Equalizer 3’ will be arriving in cinemas at the end of the month and in anticipation a new video has been released that recaps all of the action from the franchise so far.

If you need a refresher, you can watch the video at the top of this article, which will get you up-to-speed ahead of the new film. ‘The Equalizer 3’ is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Richard Wenk. The film stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and David Denman.

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

‘The Equalizer 3’ will arrive in cinemas on 30th August 2023.