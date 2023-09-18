Yellowstone TV star Luke Grimes announces release of ‘Pain Pills Or Pews’ EP + nationwide American tour

Mercury Nashville / Range Music recording artist and Yellowstone TV star Luke Grimes is set to captivate music enthusiasts with his upcoming eight-song EP, ‘Pain Pills Or Pews’ scheduled for release on October 20. This highly anticipated project, produced by the renowned Dave Cobb, showcases Grimes’ songwriting prowess, with six of the songs penned by the artist himself. Fans can get a sneak peek of the EP by pre-saving ‘Pain Pills Or Pews’ today, with the next track, ‘Burn’ available for download on Friday, Sept. 22.

Following the release of his debut EP, Luke Grimes is hitting the road to bring his music to life with captivating live performances. Tickets for these shows will go on sale at www.lukegrimesmusic.com on Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 am local time. Grimes is set to perform for the first time at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Sept. 24 in Franklin, TN, and he will be making a return to the renowned Stagecoach festival in Indio, CA, in April 2024.

Track Listing – ‘Pain Pills Or Pews’:

No Horse To Ride (Luke Grimes) Hold On (Foy Vance) Ghost Of Who We Were (Luke Grimes) Where It’s Blue (Colton Venner) Burn (Luke Grimes) Playing On The Tracks (Luke Grimes) Oh Ohio (Luke Grimes) Ain’t Dead Yet (Luke Grimes)

Tour Dates – Fall 2023: Mark your calendars for Luke Grimes’ nationwide tour, where he’ll be showcasing his musical talents:

November 9: Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

November 10: Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

November 30: Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

December 1: Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live

December 7: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

December 9: Austin, TX – Emo’s

December 15: Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

December 16: Boston, MA – Royale

Luke Grimes is ready to take the stage and share his compelling music with fans across the nation. Be sure to secure your tickets and experience his unique musical journey live in concert.