HomeFilm'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' - watch the...

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ – watch the trailer

Film
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ has debuted its trailer and a new poster.

The film stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis, and is directed by Francis Lawrence. You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the new poster below:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'
Credit: Lionsgate

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12.

But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favour. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ will be released in cinemas on 17th November 2023.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Scream VI’ coming to download in May and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K in July
Next article
Ben Affleck’s ‘AIR’ coming to Prime Video in May

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy