‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ – watch the new trailer

The wait is almost over for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ and a new trailer has arrived to give you a better look at what to expect from the film.

Starring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis, the film continues ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise. It is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay from Michael Lesslie & Michael Arndt, based on the novel by Suzanne Collins.

Experience the story of ‘The Hunger Games’ — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favour. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ will be released in cinemas on 17th November 2023.