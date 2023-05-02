Ben Affleck’s ‘AIR’ coming to Prime Video in May

Ben Affleck’s ‘AIR’ will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning 12th May 2023, it has been announced.

The film, from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Mandalay Pictures, is the first project from Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity.

Directed by Affleck, the film stars Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler.

‘AIR’ reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

This marks the first time Ben Affleck has directed a feature film starring Matt Damon. With a script penned by Alex Convery, ‘AIR’ is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman.

Executive producers include Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Drew Vinton, John Graham, Peter E. Strauss, and Jordan Moldo.