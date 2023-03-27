‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ – see the teaser poster

It seems there’s still life in ‘The Hunger Games’ yet as the teaser poster has arrived for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’.

Based on the book by Suzanne Collins, ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ is set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

Credit: Lionsgate

The film follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favour. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The cast for the film includes Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman and Viola Davis.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ is directed by Francis Lawrence with a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It is produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson & Francis Lawrence, and executive produced by Suzanne Collins, Mika Saito, Jim Miller & Tim Paleb.

The film will arrive in cinemas on 17th November 2023.