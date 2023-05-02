‘Scream VI’ coming to download in May and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K in July

‘Scream VI’ will be available to Download & Keep on 9th May 2023 with the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release following on 10th July 2023 via Paramount Home Entertainment.

‘Scream’ 6-movie collections on Blu-ray and DVD, plus Scream 2-movie collections featuring Scream VI and Scream (2022) will also be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD from 10th July.

No one is safe and everyone is a suspect in the smash hit thriller from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group that has earned more than $167 million worldwide. The four survivors from the most recent Woodsboro Ghostface killings have moved to New York City for a fresh start. Just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down.

‘Scream VI’ stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox.

Fans who buy the film on Digital* and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray™ SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray will have access to over an hour of killer bonus content, including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew discussing the wildly popular franchise and upping the ante in this latest installment.

The bonus content is:

Commentary by Filmmakers – Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film.

Death Comes to the City – From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city.

The Faces of Death – Join the core four – Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding – and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise.

More Meta than Meta – Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more.

Bloodbath at a Bodega – Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface.

An Apartment to Die For – Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface’s kills to a whole new level.

The Night Train to Terror – Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night.

Theater of Blood – Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before.

Digital Exclusive

Gag Reel – This gag reel will have you in stitches!

DVD Special Features include:

Death Comes to the City – From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city.

Bloodbath at a Bodega—Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface.

*Availability of bonus content varies by Digital retailer.